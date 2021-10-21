UJET Moves to Google Cloud

UJET, a cloud contact center systems provider, has named Google Cloud its preferred contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) cloud vendor. The new oartnership also brings UJET's CCaaS solution to Google Cloud Marketplace and makes UJET a Google Cloud ISV Solution Connect Partner and Contact Center AI (CCAI) OEM Partner.

"UJET and Google Cloud have come together to offer leading innovation and enterprise-grade security and reliability across contact center operations," said Vasili Triant, chief operating officer at UJET, in a statement. "We're extremely proud of this partnership and deeply committed to using the best of today's mobile, digital, and cloud technologies to provide exceptional customer experience technologies that brands can rely on." "We are delighted to announce that innovative contact center solutions from UJET will be available on Google Cloud," said Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president oif global ecosystem at Google Cloud, in a statement. "UJET solutions on Google Cloud will enable organizations of any size to quickly deploy at global scale, with enterprise-grade security and reliability, and deliver game-changing contract center experiences to customers."

Through this partnership, UJET will join Google Cloud's partner co-selling program. Customers can purchase and deploy UJET with a single click from the Google Cloud Marketplace and enjoy consolidated billing and draw down on their Google Cloud spend commitment.