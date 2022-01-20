UJET Launches Solutions for SMBs

UJET, a cloud contact center provider, today released a series of new offers with pricing and flexibility specifically for small and midsized businesses.

With these new offers, companies of any size can now do the following:

Purchase UJET solutions directly through the ujet.cx website with a credit card.

Take advantage of UJET's pay-as-you-go pricing or opt for traditional seat-based pricing.

Use the telecommunications provider of their choice with UJET's Bring Your Own Carrier option or leverage UJET's global voice infrastructure.

Purchase UJET's CCaaS 3.0 solution through a limited-time SMB promotion at $39 per seat for the first 25 users.