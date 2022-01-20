UJET Launches Solutions for SMBs

UJET, a cloud contact center provider, today released a series of new offers with pricing and flexibility specifically for small and midsized businesses.
"Small and medium contact centers need greater control and flexibility to improve their toolsets and the customer experience they deliver," said Vasili Triant, chief operating officer of UJET, in a statement. "They want a solution that is easy to buy and easy to use that not only fits their needs today, but can also support them as they grow and evolve. These new offers are designed to make it easier than ever for SMBs to adopt our enterprise-grade solutions and deliver exceptional customer experience (CX), all at a price point and in a package that they can tailor to their unique needs."
"In a digital world now dominated by reviews and rankings, delivering effective customer service has become essential for smaller businesses seeking to compete effectively and build their brands," said Blair Pleasant, president and principal analyst of COMMfusion and a co-founder of BCStrategies, in a statement. "These offers will help SMBs deliver optimized customer service by making enterprise-grade CX tools and capabilities more flexible and accessible."