UJET Launches Solutions for SMBs

UJET, a cloud contact center provider, today released a series of new offers with pricing and flexibility specifically for small and midsized businesses.

With these new offers, companies of any size can now do the following:

  • Purchase UJET solutions directly through the ujet.cx website with a credit card.
  • Take advantage of UJET's pay-as-you-go pricing or opt for traditional seat-based pricing.
  • Use the telecommunications provider of their choice with UJET's Bring Your Own Carrier option or leverage UJET's global voice infrastructure.
  • Purchase UJET's CCaaS 3.0 solution through a limited-time SMB promotion at $39 per seat for the first 25 users.

"Small and medium contact centers need greater control and flexibility to improve their toolsets and the customer experience they deliver," said Vasili Triant, chief operating officer of UJET, in a statement. "They want a solution that is easy to buy and easy to use that not only fits their needs today, but can also support them as they grow and evolve. These new offers are designed to make it easier than ever for SMBs to adopt our enterprise-grade solutions and deliver exceptional customer experience (CX), all at a price point and in a package that they can tailor to their unique needs."

"In a digital world now dominated by reviews and rankings, delivering effective customer service has become essential for smaller businesses seeking to compete effectively and build their brands," said Blair Pleasant, president and principal analyst of COMMfusion and a co-founder of BCStrategies, in a statement. "These offers will help SMBs deliver optimized customer service by making enterprise-grade CX tools and capabilities more flexible and accessible."

Connect with SCS



Email Newsletter

Receive customer service news, trends, and analysis, plus expert advice.
Periodically, get important offers from SmartCustomerService.com or our advertising partners.

Best Practices

More Best Practices

Webinars

More Webinars

Content Library

More Content Library