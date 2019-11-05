UJET Launches SMS Adapter for Salesforce CRM

UJET, a provider of customer support communications and solutions, today released SMS Adapter, allowing users of Salesforce.com's CRM systems to deploy in-call text messaging capabilities and smartphone features such as photos, video, and screenshots with existing interactive voice response systems.

With the new SMS Adapter, support agents and supervisors can extend capabilities within their Salesforce CRM, making it easier to maneuver between panels, send and retrieve data, and ensure that customer profiles and tickets are up to date. While on the phone with customers, they can add a fluid omnichannel experience to gather more context and resolve issues faster.