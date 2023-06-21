UJET Launches Agent Mobile App

UJET, a contact center platform provider, today launched its Agent Mobile App for agents, employees, and experts who are remote, in the field, or on-the-go to deliver customer service.
The UJET Agent Mobile App is a native mobile contact center that enables agents, supervisors, and other employees and experts to receive and transfer calls and chats, make outbound calls, and access their CRM systems to resolve customer issues directly from their iOS or Android devices. Agents can also pivot between their desktops and the mobile app as needed during interactions.
Other features include single sign-on authentication, call controls, and the ability to request and share media like photos and screenshots.
"Mobile customer support is no longer a nice-to-have, it's a necessity," said Anand Janefalkar, founder and CEO of UJET, in a statement. "In the past, customer support was limited to employees who were physically located in a call center during business hours. But in today's digital world, consumers expect highly personalized support instantly, anywhere, and anytime they need it, so brands that don't offer mobile customer support are at a competitive disadvantage."