UJET Launches Agent Mobile App

UJET, a contact center platform provider, today launched its Agent Mobile App for agents, employees, and experts who are remote, in the field, or on-the-go to deliver customer service.

The UJET Agent Mobile App is a native mobile contact center that enables agents, supervisors, and other employees and experts to receive and transfer calls and chats, make outbound calls, and access their CRM systems to resolve customer issues directly from their iOS or Android devices. Agents can also pivot between their desktops and the mobile app as needed during interactions.

Other features include single sign-on authentication, call controls, and the ability to request and share media like photos and screenshots.