UJET Integrates with Microsoft Teams

UJET, a contact center platform provider, has launched a contact center integration with Microsoft Teams, enabling front-line agents to collaborate with internal experts.

By leveraging UJET's advanced routing capabilities and the communication features of Microsoft Teams, agents now have direct access to internal experts in real time. The integration allows internal experts to handle support calls within Teams.

In addition, this integration empowers organizations already using Teams to unify business data and resources. Key features of the integration include the following:

Directory and presence sync, to locate and connect with Teams users outside the contact center using the agent directory and determine agent availability to optimize collaboration.

Carrier-grade voice services delivered using Microsoft's Direct Routing.

Streamlined handoff and resolution using configurable groups within Teams to eliminate manual handoffs and collaborate, regardless of location or device, to resolve customer issues. Users can also route interactions directly to non-agent Teams users as needed.