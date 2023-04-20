UJET, Google Cloud, and Alvaria Partner

UJET, a contact center platform provider, has partnered with Alvaria and Google Cloud to enable contact centers to integrate and leverage Alvaria's outbound and workforce engagement management (WEM) capabilities through Google Cloud Contact Center AI Platform.
Alvaria WEM solutions provide agents with flexible scheduling options, gamification, performance tracking and automated workflows. Alvaria outbound capabilities streamline agent workflows with campaign management tools.
Google Cloud Contact Center AI Platform offers insights about customers, products and services, while Alvaria provides the solutions for unified workforce to transform those insights into real results.
"We are thrilled to partner with Alvaria as a workforce engagement and outbound partner. Delivering effective customer and employee experiences requires an ecosystem of secure, enterprise-grade solutions that extend and enhance contact center capabilities. Through this integration with Alvaria, we're continuing our efforts to connect AI and agents to power modern customer experiences at scale," said Amit Kumar, product manager for the Contact Center AI Platform at Google Cloud, in a statement.
"UJET and Google Cloud have quickly become a real force in the contact center industry due to our early focus not only on AI and mobile-first CX transformation but also security, resiliency, and scale, all fundamental requirements for the modern enterprise. These same enterprises also need additional advanced outreach and rich workforce engagement capabilities, such as multichannel agent scheduling, tracking and adherence, and quality recording to properly coach and improve agent behavior. Through this partnership with Alvaria, we're able to meet those needs as well," said Anand Janefalkar, CEO of UJET, in a statement.
"As enterprises look to deliver next-generation CX, the partnership between Alvaria, Google Cloud, and UJET provides a unique opportunity to tap into the power of cutting-edge innovation that will help clients migrate off end-of-life platforms," said Frank Ciccone, chief revenue officer of Alvaria, in a statement. "Customers will now have a complete option to bring their full customer experience platform to the Google Cloud ecosystem."