UJET, Google Cloud, and Alvaria Partner

UJET, a contact center platform provider, has partnered with Alvaria and Google Cloud to enable contact centers to integrate and leverage Alvaria's outbound and workforce engagement management (WEM) capabilities through Google Cloud Contact Center AI Platform.

Alvaria WEM solutions provide agents with flexible scheduling options, gamification, performance tracking and automated workflows. Alvaria outbound capabilities streamline agent workflows with campaign management tools.

Google Cloud Contact Center AI Platform offers insights about customers, products and services, while Alvaria provides the solutions for unified workforce to transform those insights into real results.