UJET Enhances its Customer Support Platform

UJET has enhanced its UJET Customer Support Platform with a host of new features, including Wait Time Text Prompt, Inactive Chat Identification, Customizable Surveys and Reporting, Localized Agent Adapter, four new end-user languages, and a new optimized mobile app software development kit (SDK).

The new features include the following:

Wait Time Text Prompt – While users are waiting to be connected to an agent, they can create and send information related to their call before it even starts. Via the mobile phone's text messaging app, customers can send context, including photos, related to their callS.

Inactive End-User Chat – Allows agents and admins to customize the amount of time they stay on the line without a response. Unresponsive chats will sit idle until the customer returns, freeing up the agent to address new customer needs.

Customizable Surveys – Allows companies to tailor survey questions for each channel.

Localized Agent Adapter – Allows both admins and agents to work in their preferred languages.

Four New End-User Languages – Spanish, Danish, Finnish, and Norwegian, bringing the total number of supported languages to 16.

Optimized Mobile App Software Development Kit (SDK)– Monitors data connectivity, bandwidth, and signal conditions, automatically falling back to a regular phone call if the conditions are inefficient for a high-quality conversation. In addition, the SDK has been reduced in size by more than 35 percent and is now delivered via Carthage for iOS and Jitpack for Android.

Enhanced Reporting – Organizations can now create customized reports. With a real-time monitoring dashboard, alerts, notifications, and customizable historical reporting, data can now be accessed, analyzed, and shared.