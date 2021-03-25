UJET Adds MicroCorp to Channel Partner Program

UJET, a cloud contact center provider, has added MicroCorp, an AppSmart company and national master agent for telecommunications, data center, security, and cloud services, to its Channel Partner Program.
This partnership will provide MicroCorp's advisors full access to UJET's contact center platform and features, including their unique approach to embeddable experience, enabling businesses to fully integrate support into their existing mobile experiences. Partners can also access the UJET Virtual Agent, which provides proactive, conversational artificial intelligence to empower both customers and contact center agents.
"MicroCorp represents a large national partner network and is genuinely committed to enabling and empowering the success of its partners," said Karen Bowman, vice president of global channel at UJET, in a statement.
"We're committed to growing our CCaaS business and are very excited to be partnering with UJET, the top CCaaS 3.0 provider in the contact center space," said Phil Keenan, president of MicroCorp, in a statement. "The combination of UJET's unique approach to modern, digital CX along with MicroCorp's technology expertise and our decades-long history of strong relationships with world-class service providers will help us deliver critical capabilities to customer service organizations that need to adopt secure, reliable solutions. UJET will truly allow us to usher into the new smartphone era of modern consumer access."