UJET Adds MicroCorp to Channel Partner Program

UJET, a cloud contact center provider, has added MicroCorp, an AppSmart company and national master agent for telecommunications, data center, security, and cloud services, to its Channel Partner Program.

This partnership will provide MicroCorp's advisors full access to UJET's contact center platform and features, including their unique approach to embeddable experience, enabling businesses to fully integrate support into their existing mobile experiences. Partners can also access the UJET Virtual Agent, which provides proactive, conversational artificial intelligence to empower both customers and contact center agents.