Twilio and Google Cloud Expand Partnership

Twilio, a customer engagement platform provider, has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to bring Google's generative artificial intelligence (AI) to Twilio's customer engagement products.

The companies are exploring new ways to infuse generative AI into the Twilio Flex cloud digital engagement solution and across the Twilio Customer Engagement Platform.

The partnership also led to a native integration between Google Cloud Contact Center AI and Twilio Flex to enable companies to deploy AI-powered virtual agents for conversational self-service interactions using conversational AI and natural language processing.