Twilio and Google Cloud Expand Partnership

Twilio, a customer engagement platform provider, has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to bring Google's generative artificial intelligence (AI) to Twilio's customer engagement products.
The companies are exploring new ways to infuse generative AI into the Twilio Flex cloud digital engagement solution and across the Twilio Customer Engagement Platform.
The partnership also led to a native integration between Google Cloud Contact Center AI and Twilio Flex to enable companies to deploy AI-powered virtual agents for conversational self-service interactions using conversational AI and natural language processing.
"Generative AI is transformative, and we've only scratched the surface of seeing how it can reshape customer experiences across the board," said Meir Amiel, senior vice president of product and engineering for data and applications at Twilio, in a statement. "With Google on board as a trusted partner, the confluence of Twilio's customer engagement platform data and Google Cloud's Vertex AI models aims to put generative AI capabilities in the hands of hundreds of thousands of businesses, enhancing contact center experiences, marketing automation, and more. We look forward to forging ahead with further innovation in the years to come."
"We're excited to build on our shared momentum with Twilio by uncovering areas where we can apply Google Cloud's AI and jointly shape next-generation intelligence-driven customer engagement tools," said Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president of global partner ecosystem and channels at Google Cloud, in a statement. "So much opportunity exists to combine the strengths of the Twilio platform and Google Cloud's generative AI and empower businesses everywhere to better understand and provide deeper value to their customers."