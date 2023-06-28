Twilio Partners with Frame AI

Twilio, a customer engagement platform provider, and Frame AI, provider of an artificial intelligence-driven platform for customer intelligence, partnered to leverage AI to enhance customer engagement delivered within Twilio Flex.

With the help of Frame AI's platform, Twilio Flex can provide decision makers with key insights and recommendations to optimize their contact center operations.

Frame AI will enable Flex customers to use natural language processing (NLP) and natural language understanding (NLU) to analyze customer intent and case severity to build and monitor reports and make critical decisions. The platform will also be able to apply generative AI to summarize cases and share recommendations. The solution uses AI to uncover and summarize emerging themes that predict key metrics.