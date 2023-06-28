Twilio Partners with Frame AI

Twilio, a customer engagement platform provider, and Frame AI, provider of an artificial intelligence-driven platform for customer intelligence, partnered to leverage AI to enhance customer engagement delivered within Twilio Flex.
With the help of Frame AI's platform, Twilio Flex can provide decision makers with key insights and recommendations to optimize their contact center operations.
Frame AI will enable Flex customers to use natural language processing (NLP) and natural language understanding (NLU) to analyze customer intent and case severity to build and monitor reports and make critical decisions. The platform will also be able to apply generative AI to summarize cases and share recommendations. The solution uses AI to uncover and summarize emerging themes that predict key metrics.
"Contact centers are the eyes and ears of an enterprise, but the data they generate is undervalued and underutilized," said George Davis, CEO of Frame AI, in a statement. "Our integration with Twilio's CustomerAI will allow contact center leaders to rapidly identify opportunities to reduce costs, build more valuable customer relationships, and make their data a force multiplier for the rest of their organizations."
"The contact center experience is one of the most important touch points for businesses. If you are not personalizing these experiences you are likely losing customers. Over half of customers say they will become repeat customers after a personalized experience, a 7 percent increase year over year, according to Twililo's recent State of Personalization Report," said Meera Vaidyanathan, vice president of product for Twilio Flex, in a statement. "Customers' expectations are skyrocketing while businesses are needing to cut costs. Decision makers across industries are looking for ways to do more with less. Flex and Frame AI can enable contact center managers to drive down costs for operation while also improving the end-to-end experience for consumers. This is our vision for CustomerAI, to transform businesses' customer relationships and unlock their full potential."