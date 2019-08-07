Twilio Launches Conversations to Help Companies Create Cross-Channel Connections

Twilio, a cloud communications platform provider, has released Twilio Conversations, an API that enables developers to build conversational experiences for their customers across multiple messaging channels.
Twilio Conversations allows developers to leverage one unified API to scale group conversations across SMS, MMS, chat, and WhatsApp.
"Over the last two decades, we've watched businesses evolve their communications with customers from the phone call, to website chat, to native mobile apps," said Chee Chew, chief product officer at Twilio, in a statement. "Leading companies have figured out that the next evolution of great customer experience is through messaging. Twilio Conversations empowers businesses to build personal, long-lived connections with their customers on the channels they prefer."