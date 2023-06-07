Twilio Introduces CustomerAI

Twilio yesterday unveiled CustomerAI, which couples large language models (LLMs) with the customer data that flows through its Customer Engagement Platform.
Twilio powers more than a trillion customer interactions every year. From text messages and calls to web and mobile activity, and from contact center conversations to email correspondence, these signals capture a picture of each customer. With CustomerAI, Twilio can empower businesses to organize and pair that knowledge with generative and predictive artificial intelligence.
"In this next great era of computing, shaped by advancements in artificial intelligence, brands have a massive opportunity to deepen their customer relationships. To help make that a reality, Twilio is infusing CustomerAI into customer touchpoints across marketing, sales, and service," said Jeff Lawson, CEO of Twilio, in a statement. "With generative and predictive intelligence, Twilio's high-quality interaction data, and Segment profiles working together, every experience can be highly personalized and tuned with a level of sophistication that was previously only attainable by the tech giants. With Twilio CustomerAI, brands can transform their customer relationships and unlock their full potential."
"We are thrilled to start showcasing the impact of CustomerAI across the Twilio Customer Engagement Platform. CustomerAI is all about making it faster and easier for companies to deliver truly personalized experiences to customers," said Kathryn Murphy, senior vice president of product management at Twilio, in a statement. "Customers are real time. And they interact with companies in lots of different ways. A customer might be having a tough experience and engaged with the call center, but does marketing know about that? And is marketing suppressing a message or sending something with the right tone? This is one example, and traditionally it's been super-hard to pull off. But that's exactly what CustomerAI is helping companies to do: make customer engagement real time and personalized."