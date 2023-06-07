Twilio Introduces CustomerAI

Twilio yesterday unveiled CustomerAI, which couples large language models (LLMs) with the customer data that flows through its Customer Engagement Platform.

Twilio powers more than a trillion customer interactions every year. From text messages and calls to web and mobile activity, and from contact center conversations to email correspondence, these signals capture a picture of each customer. With CustomerAI, Twilio can empower businesses to organize and pair that knowledge with generative and predictive artificial intelligence.