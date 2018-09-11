Twilio Acquires Ytica

Twilio, providers of a cloud communications platform, acquired Ytica, a long-time Twilio partner that provides contact center reporting, speech analytics, and workforce optimization (WFO) software. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ytica's technology will be available as a part of Twilio Flex, Twilio's fully programmable application platform for the contact center, and is also expected to be offered as a stand-alone product to other contact center vendors.