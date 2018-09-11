Twilio Acquires Ytica

Twilio, providers of a cloud communications platform, acquired Ytica, a long-time Twilio partner that provides contact center reporting, speech analytics, and workforce optimization (WFO) software. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Ytica's technology will be available as a part of Twilio Flex, Twilio's fully programmable application platform for the contact center, and is also expected to be offered as a stand-alone product to other contact center vendors.
"In working with Ytica over the past several years, it became clear they have both the most robust cloud architecture in the WFO space as well as the most similar perspective as Twilio on the value of customization for enterprise software," said Al Cook, general manager of Twilio Flex, in a statement. "We've worked with many happy joint customers and knew that Ytica and Flex together could offer an enterprise-grade solution that is built for scale and far eclipses any other contact center solution currently in the market. We're thrilled to bring Ytica aboard team Twilio."
"Just as Twilio is a cloud 2.0 (maybe even 3.0?) approach to cloud contact center, Ytica was built starting with a clean sheet of paper by quality management experts to live in the world of microservices and the public cloud," said Sheila McGee-Smith, president and principal analyst of McGee-Smith Analytics, in a statement. "Initially a great choice as a partner for Flex, Ytica as an integral part of Twilio brings not only next-gen WFO but a team with 20 years of contact center expertise.""The Ytica team has been at the forefront of WFO for the last 20 years," said Simon Vostry, CEO and co-founder of Ytica, in a statement. "We started Ytica to give contact centers complete visibility into their data, something unachievable with prior solutions, allowing managers to make informed and actionable decisions. Our philosophy on the future of contact centers and the architecture to get there aligns perfectly with Flex."