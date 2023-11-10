TrueCaller Adds Call Recording and Transcription

Truecaller, a global communications platform provider, has launched Call Recording to enable iOS and Android users in the United States and Canada to receive voice-to-text transcriptions and summaries of recorded phone conversations powered by large language models.

TrueCaller follows regulations about informing the other party about the recording of a call. The application implements an audible beep that notifies both parties about the start of the call recording. Truecaller ensures recorded conversations are transferred to the user's device immediately at the end of the call to maximize privacy.