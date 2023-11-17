Transcom Partners with Netomi

Transcom, a digital customer experience solutions provider, has partnered with Netomi, a provider of artificial intelligence for CX, to unleash generative AI at scale to empower agents to build deeper customer relationships and transform their day-to-day jobs.
"CX professionals are the real heroes of the AI revolution. By enabling our agents with a suite of tools that assist and empower them, eliminate repetitive work, and let them focus on higher-value work, we believe we'll be able to set a new standard when it comes to customer satisfaction and agent attrition rates," said Jonas Dahlberg, president and CEO of Transcom, in a statement.
Transcom will offer clients access to Netomi's AI. The partnership will be structured around the following three core delivery areas:
- Autopilot, which autonomously resolves customer queries through Netomi. Autopilot comprehends customer needs, leverages authorized data, and gauges customer sentiment and can also dynamically present cross-sell and up-sell opportunities to the right customer, at the exact moment of relevance.
- Co-Pilot, which equips agents with pertinent information and drafts personalized responses and streamlines time-consuming tasks, such as post-call summarization, tagging, and routing.
- Insights, using Netomi AI to analyze customer communication across communication channels, including transcripts, surveys, and reviews and provide actionability around customer sentiment, opportunities, and potential risks. These insights can also be used to refine training programs, shorten onboarding times for new agents, and inform recruitment criteria.
"We are very optimistic about what this new partnership will mean for the growth and success of our clients. Our vision and dedication has always extended beyond being just another service provider. We look forward to continuing to deliver tailor-made solutions for each client, bringing together the best agent experience with the transformative operational efficiency of technology," Dahlberg said further.
"The potential for AI to redefine knowledge work is limitless. With Netomi AI and Transcom's global reach, we are set to revolutionize the way businesses engage with their customers," said Puneet Mehta, founder and CEO of Netomi AI, in a statement. "This is not merely an augmentation of human agents but a complete transformation of customer support, enabling agents to offer a level of service that was once thought impossible."