TouchPoint One Launches Sidekick Agent Coaching Solution Update

TouchPoint One, a provider of workforce engagement and performance management solutions for contact centers, has released the latest update to its Sidekick agent coaching system.
The software update leverages multi-dimensional data modeling, process optimization algorithms, and data frameworks to create real-time, targeted, actionable coaching plans for front-line supervisors.;
Sidekick is fully integrated with TouchPoint One's Acuity contact center performance management platform. It creates prioritized Best Next Action coaching plans in seconds. Systemized coaching routines are monitored and measured across all aspects of execution. Integrated gamification heightens awareness of coaching-related KPIs.
"TouchPoint One is in the business of helping people succeed, and to that end, we equip all levels of contact center personnel with knowledge, systems, and connection necessary to effectively develop, execute and lead," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One, in a statement. "The latest Sidekick update is emblematic of our commitment to ensuring front-line leaders are prepared to support and inspire agents in an environment of increasingly complex CX interactions."
"Sidekick relieves supervisors from the time-consuming burden of collecting and organizing disparate data, analyzing intricate reports, and formulating coaching strategy, freeing up time for the actual delivery of agent support, engagement, and coaching," said Brad Baumunk, executive vice president of sales operations and chief consulting officer at Tri Source International, in a statement. "We are excited about the rollout and amplified impact the new Sidekick features will deliver in team leader efficiency, capacity, confidence, and potential and ultimately, agent performance and improved CX."