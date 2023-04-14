TouchPoint One Launches Sidekick Agent Coaching Solution Update

TouchPoint One, a provider of workforce engagement and performance management solutions for contact centers, has released the latest update to its Sidekick agent coaching system.

The software update leverages multi-dimensional data modeling, process optimization algorithms, and data frameworks to create real-time, targeted, actionable coaching plans for front-line supervisors.;

Sidekick is fully integrated with TouchPoint One's Acuity contact center performance management platform. It creates prioritized Best Next Action coaching plans in seconds. Systemized coaching routines are monitored and measured across all aspects of execution. Integrated gamification heightens awareness of coaching-related KPIs.