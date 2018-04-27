TokBox Extends Video Chat, Integrates with Zendesk

TokBox, a live video, real-time communications (RTC) company, announced an integration that is built on Zendesk's cloud-based customer service platform. The integration is supported on both Zendesk Support and Zendesk Chat, and is the first live video integration for Zendesk Chat.
Zendesk customers can now access the TokBox app integration on the Zendesk Apps Marketplace, a third-party marketplace with more than 600 apps. The TokBox integration enables Zendesk customers to escalate live text chats to live video instantly, without leaving the Zendesk environment. Customer service agents can also use screen sharing through the TokBox application for Zendesk.
"For agents to transfer an interaction directly to live video without leaving the current environment provides a seamless, user-friendly experience that attributes to brand loyalty and customer satisfaction," said TokBox CEO Scott Lomond in a statement. "TokBox is excited to join the Zendesk Apps Marketplace. The integration with Zendesk is one that will help many of our existing customers, as well Zendesk users who are seeking a live video solution for richer customer engagement.
"Live video has proven to bring a more personalized level of customer experience to remote service communications," Lomond said. "Not to mention, it also enhances brand loyalty and creates efficiencies in the customer service process. The biggest challenge within customer service is to deliver seamless in-context support so that live video has the greatest impact on customer satisfaction."