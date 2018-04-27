TokBox Extends Video Chat, Integrates with Zendesk

TokBox, a live video, real-time communications (RTC) company, announced an integration that is built on Zendesk's cloud-based customer service platform. The integration is supported on both Zendesk Support and Zendesk Chat, and is the first live video integration for Zendesk Chat.

Zendesk customers can now access the TokBox app integration on the Zendesk Apps Marketplace, a third-party marketplace with more than 600 apps. The TokBox integration enables Zendesk customers to escalate live text chats to live video instantly, without leaving the Zendesk environment. Customer service agents can also use screen sharing through the TokBox application for Zendesk.