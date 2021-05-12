Thrio Offers Microsoft Teams Integration

Thrio has integrated its cloud contact center software with Microsoft Teams, giving users customized views as well as built-in call controls and media handling for chat, email, and SMS.

"With the global growth of Microsoft Teams for collaboration, document management, chat, presence, and voice and video conferencing, an integration with Thrio is a natural fit," said Lance Fried, chief marketing officer at Thrio, in a statement. "Thrio's Microsoft Teams client complements our Microsoft Dynamics integration as well. For enterprises of all sizes, Thrio's seamless integration with Dynamics and Teams offers an improved agent experience and a more efficient workforce."

With this tight integration between Thrio and Teams, users get the following: