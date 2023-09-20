Theta Lake Expands RingCentral Integration

Theta Lake has expanded its partnership with RingCentral, a provider of cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions for the launch of Smart Capture for RingCentral Contact Center.

Theta Lake had previously integrated with RingCentral MVP (Message Video Phone), and combined with this current integration, now provides certified compliance and security integration coverage and capabilities for RingCentral video, voice, contact center, voicemails, SMS, messaging, faxes, and more. This includes, capture, archiving, archive connectors, e-discovery, legal-hold, Payment Card Industry standards compliance, and artificial intelligence-based risk detection. Additionally, Theta Lake is now available on the RingCentral global price list, providing customers seamless access and procurement of Theta Lake offerings.