Theta Lake Expands RingCentral Integration

Theta Lake has expanded its partnership with RingCentral, a provider of cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions for the launch of Smart Capture for RingCentral Contact Center.
Theta Lake had previously integrated with RingCentral MVP (Message Video Phone), and combined with this current integration, now provides certified compliance and security integration coverage and capabilities for RingCentral video, voice, contact center, voicemails, SMS, messaging, faxes, and more. This includes, capture, archiving, archive connectors, e-discovery, legal-hold, Payment Card Industry standards compliance, and artificial intelligence-based risk detection. Additionally, Theta Lake is now available on the RingCentral global price list, providing customers seamless access and procurement of Theta Lake offerings.
"Together with Theta Lake's modern communication compliance and security capabilities, we are providing our customers with a cutting-edge comprehensive, secure, and compliant unified cloud communications platform," said Carson Hostetter, chief revenue officer of RingCentral, in a statement. "Our joint customers can significantly increase employee productivity while effectively and efficiently addressing regulatory requirements and reducing risks of fines."
"RingCentral has been one of our longest-standing strategic partners, resulting in global growth surpassing 150 percent per year for the last two years for offerings tailored for RingCentral customers in financial services, government, healthcare, and other risk-sensitive organizations. Together with RingCentral's robust APIs, Theta Lake has been able to deliver the most certified integrations and advanced suite of archiving, compliance, and security capabilities across RingCentral MVP and Contact Center," said Anthony Cresci, senior vice president of finance, business development, and operations at Theta Lake, in a statement. "Theta Lake's inclusion on RingCentral's Global Price List helps customers by increasing accessibility and streamlining procurement of Theta Lake's compliance and security services, improving both time to value and customer satisfaction."