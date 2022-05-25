Textel Partners with RingCentral

Textel, provider of a cloud-based texting platform for businesses and contact centers, is partnering with RingCentral, a provider of cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration and contact center solutions, to bring full SMS and MMS capabilities to their customers.

Built into the RingCentral Contact Center, Textel's integration lets companies have two-way dialogues with their customers via SMS and MMS from their existing business numbers and DIDs. Features include skills-based routing, agent-initiated and mass outbound texting, agentless textbots, interactive text response (ITR), call deflection, group texting, and full transcript reporting and analytics.

Textel also integrates with RingCentral's Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform, enabling businesses to use SMS and MMS for mobile lead generation, website conversion to chat, booking appointments and reminders, promotions, and cross-department communications via the RingCentral unified app available on desktop, web, and mobile.