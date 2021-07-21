Textel Integrates with Five9

Textel, providers of a texting platform specifically for contact centers, has integrated with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center.

Textel lets companies text-enable existing contact center phone numbers. It supports rich SMS and MMS conversations and a hybrid of textbots and live agent support.

With this integration, when a customer texts a contact center phone number, the message is automatically routed to an available SMS-proficient agent using the Five9 chat window. Other texting features enable self-service interactions with text interactive voice response systems and textbots.

"Contact centers know texting is a powerful, effective way to create customer connections, but many don't know where to start," said Walt Rossi, vice president of business development at Five9, in a statement. "We are thrilled to have Textel as part of our partner ecosystem."

"Textel helps contact centers meet their customers where they are, on the devices they're already using, and through the way they're already communicating," said James Diel, CEO and founder of Textel, in a statement. "In that way, Five9 is a perfect partner as we both share a passion for transforming contact centers into customer engagement centers of excellence."