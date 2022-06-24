Textel Expands Partnership with NICE

Textel, providers of a cloud-based texting platform for businesses and contact centers, has expanded its partnership with NICE CXone to bring its texting services to NICE's international customers.

"We've had a successful partnership with NICE CXone in North America, and we are excited to expand it internationally," said Brandon Pineda, channel director at Textel, in a statement. "Combining the solutions of Textel and NICE CXone, the ROI and benefits to businesses have been truly remarkable."

Built seamlessly into NICE's CXone platform, Textel's integration lets users have two-way dialog with their customers via SMS and MMS. With features like skills-based routing, agent-initiated and blast outbound capabilities, agentless textbots, interactive text response (ITR), call deflection, and group texting functionality, agents can oversee multiple interactions simultaneously. And, with full transcript reporting and analytics, managers have the tools they need to coach agents.