Tenfold Launches Tenfold NextGen CTI for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice

Tenfold has launched Tenfold NextGen CTI for Service Cloud Voice on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to leverage Tenfold's integration-platform-as-a-service (IPaaS) to connect enterprise telephony, including Avaya, Cisco, Genesys and more to Salesforce Service Cloud Voice.
Service Cloud Voice brings together phone, digital channels, and CRM data in one central view for agents. Customers can now connect their preferred phone solutions into Service Cloud Voice with Service Cloud Voice for Partner Telephony, creating a unified agent and digital channel experience to deliver faster, smarter and more personalized service.
"Tenfold is excited to enable enterprises to increase intelligence and automation in their contact centers by integrating leading cloud and premise enterprise telephony with Service Cloud Voice," said Dan Sincavage, chief operating officer and founder of Tenfold, in a statement. "With Tenfold's leading IPaaS combined with the power and flexibility of Service Cloud Voice, companies can truly achieve the vision of the composable enterprise."
"Tenfold is a welcome addition to the Service Cloud Voice ecosystem," said Patrick Beyries, vice president of product management for Service Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement. "The expansion of Service Cloud Voice for partner telephony enables customers to integrate the telephony experience natively within the agent workspace, combined with CRM data, process and voice intelligence."