Tenfold Launches Tenfold NextGen CTI for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice

Tenfold has launched Tenfold NextGen CTI for Service Cloud Voice on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to leverage Tenfold's integration-platform-as-a-service (IPaaS) to connect enterprise telephony, including Avaya, Cisco, Genesys and more to Salesforce Service Cloud Voice.

Service Cloud Voice brings together phone, digital channels, and CRM data in one central view for agents. Customers can now connect their preferred phone solutions into Service Cloud Voice with Service Cloud Voice for Partner Telephony, creating a unified agent and digital channel experience to deliver faster, smarter and more personalized service.