TechSee Introduces Sophie AI, a Virtual Agent

TechSee, a provider of remote visual experiences, has launched Sophie AI, a multisensory artificial intelligence agent for customer service.

Sophie AI is a blend of advanced technologies, including generative AI, computer vision AI, augmented reality, and voice and sentiment analysis packaged into a virtual agent that can see, hear, talk, understand, guide, and instruct both customers and agents.

Sophie AI is designed specifically for the service industry to handle any type of interaction and can understand visual, voice, and text and deliver automated service. It can be deployed inside any communication channel, including phone, web, message, video, and social. Sophie AI continuously learns and evolves by pulling data from live customer and agent interactions.

Sophie understands and responds to customer queries in natural language, using visual automation to see problems and guide users to full resolution.