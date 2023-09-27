TechSee Introduces Sophie AI, a Virtual Agent

TechSee, a provider of remote visual experiences, has launched Sophie AI, a multisensory artificial intelligence agent for customer service.
Sophie AI is a blend of advanced technologies, including generative AI, computer vision AI, augmented reality, and voice and sentiment analysis packaged into a virtual agent that can see, hear, talk, understand, guide, and instruct both customers and agents.
Sophie AI is designed specifically for the service industry to handle any type of interaction and can understand visual, voice, and text and deliver automated service. It can be deployed inside any communication channel, including phone, web, message, video, and social. Sophie AI continuously learns and evolves by pulling data from live customer and agent interactions.
Sophie understands and responds to customer queries in natural language, using visual automation to see problems and guide users to full resolution.
"Sophie AI is a breakthrough for service teams, helping enterprises achieve much more with less. Gone are the days with a limit on the number of agents you can train and deploy. We have harnessed the power of visual, [large language model], and voice AI to create the first truly multisensory AI agent," said Eitan Cohen, CEO of TechSee, in a statement. "With increasing pressure to provide flawless CX experiences to customers with limited resources, Sophie is a game-changer for organizations that need to scale their efforts in a way that is cost-efficient but doesn't compromise on an exceptional service experience for the customer."