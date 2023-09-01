Tech Mahindra Partners with Google to Launch Generative AI Powered Email amplifAIer

Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, partnered with Google to launch Generative AI-Powered Email amplifAIer, a one-stop solution to manage all contact center email communications.

Tech Mahindra's Email amplifAIer provides end-to-end email automation and personalized responses by identifying the intents and extracting the required entities from email and other systems, including CRM or finance. With human-in-the-loop capabilities, users can review generated responses and make changes before sending them to customers.