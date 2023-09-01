Tech Mahindra Partners with Google to Launch Generative AI Powered Email amplifAIer

Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, partnered with Google to launch Generative AI-Powered Email amplifAIer, a one-stop solution to manage all contact center email communications.
Tech Mahindra's Email amplifAIer provides end-to-end email automation and personalized responses by identifying the intents and extracting the required entities from email and other systems, including CRM or finance. With human-in-the-loop capabilities, users can review generated responses and make changes before sending them to customers.
"Generative AI will drive significant improvements in customer experience and agent efficiency by solving challenges, such as high cost of operation, turn-around time, and volume of emails. Our Email amplifAIer powered by generative AI will help enhance organizational efficiency and customer experience with quick, accurate, and automated responses. It will further enable personalization at scale and create compelling and visually appealing content. Together with Google, we are delivering the most advanced solution for all email needs in the contact center space," said& Hasit Trivedi, chief technology officer for digital technologies and global head of AI at Tech Mahindra, in a statement.
"Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities can add real-world value for organizations working across every industry, particularly in areas where data privacy and security are paramount. New services and solutions from partners like Tech Mahindra will scale these capabilities to customers more quickly and effectively and create even more opportunities for organizations to accelerate their AI-driven transformations," said Chandra Sankholkar, director of Google Cloud Partnerships in India, in a statement.