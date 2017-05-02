TeamSupport Expands Chat Solution

TeamSupport, a help desk and customer support software company, today added to its built-in customer chat functionality with in-chat webcam, audio, screen share, image pasting, and file attachment functionality. The update also provides a direct link to TeamSupport’s built-in Knowledge Base.

"Live chat is an extremely popular and growing channel for customer support," said TeamSupport CEO Robert C. Johnson in a statement. "Customers prefer chat because it's fast, easy, and eliminates waiting on hold for phone support or waiting for email replies. Support teams like chat because simple questions can be answered quickly and efficiently in real time."

The improvements also include two visual support tools that let users engage TeamSupport's ScreenView and VideoView functionality directly within a live customer chat. With it, chat participants can share their screen or webcam to resolve software/hardware issues or conduct product training sessions in real-time. Audio chat provides live conversations when video is not needed.

The update also includes an Inline Image Paste capability that allows users to insert images directly in chat conversations with drag-and-drop or cut-and-paste functionality.

Finally, the new chat interface is powered by the TeamSupport Knowledge Base. Agents can now search for related tickets or KB articles while in an active chat without ever leaving the chat window.