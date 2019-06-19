TeamSupport Adds Capabilities to Its B2B Customer Support Software

TeamSupport, a provider of business to business (B2B) customer support software, has added service level agreement management, internal knowledge base statistics, a refreshed ticket submission process for the Customer Hub, email to activities, and the ability to email ticket actions, as part of its latest upgrade.

"No matter what industry you are in, it is critical to establish loyal customer relationships. Businesses are empowering and showing customer support teams the important role they play in developing these relationships," said Robert Johnson, CEO of TeamSupport, in a statement. "This is especially true in the B2B space, where customer relationships are very complex. Through these new capabilities, we're making a commitment to our customers by providing them with the tools they need to strengthen customer relationships, provide better experiences, and reduce churn."

The five new capabilities include the following: