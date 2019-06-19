TeamSupport Adds Capabilities to Its B2B Customer Support Software

TeamSupport, a provider of business to business (B2B) customer support software, has added service level agreement management, internal knowledge base statistics, a refreshed ticket submission process for the Customer Hub, email to activities, and the ability to email ticket actions, as part of its latest upgrade.
"No matter what industry you are in, it is critical to establish loyal customer relationships. Businesses are empowering and showing customer support teams the important role they play in developing these relationships," said Robert Johnson, CEO of TeamSupport, in a statement. "This is especially true in the B2B space, where customer relationships are very complex. Through these new capabilities, we're making a commitment to our customers by providing them with the tools they need to strengthen customer relationships, provide better experiences, and reduce churn."
The five new capabilities include the following:
- SLA (service level agreements) 2.0: The technology powering SLAs in TeamSupport has been re-architected as a distributed system. This means the solution now features a highly available and reliable SLA engine, cross time zone handling for global corporations, and just-in-time alerts.
- Email to activities: Email to activities allows users to capture an email conversation within the TeamSupport platform and create an activity that the entire support team can reference without creating a ticket. This provides a new method to obtain and store customer and contact information.
- Internal knowledge base usage statistics: By tracking knowledge base usage statistics, teams gain a better understanding of which articles are the most successful for helping customers. This information also helps teams better understand how relevant or up to date each article is and which team members create the most informative articles for potential incentive programs.<li">Refreshed Customer Hub Submissions: Information is now more actionable for all team members. This includes placing all conditional fields in their appropriate location once a form is submitted, so TeamSupport users can understand which information is being shared.
- Email Ticket Actions: With this feature, TeamSupport users can define whether they would like to include action text when sending emails to their customers. This feature also meets security needs as some customers cannot receive TLS-encrypted emails. Therefore, clients can now determine who is able to receive these emails by simply turning the setting to false to ensure the data sent is encrypted end-to-end.