Talkdesk Unveils CX Strategy Value Framework

Talkdesk yesterday unveiled the Talkdesk CX Strategy Value Framework, a customizable blueprint to help organizations define and then execute on their contact center customer experience (CX) strategies.

Leveraging the value framework, customers work with Talkdesk to identify the highest-priority initiatives within their contact centers. These typically fall under the business value streams of revenue generation, customer experience, operational efficiency, and operational agility. The Talkdesk CX Strategy team then maps out a vision that is true to customers' business goals and aligned to the value framework and builds an actionable business plan with an investment analysis.

Talkdesk CX Strategy consultants support customers in defining their specific business needs and ideal future states, defining key performance indicators, and understanding processes and pain points.

All engagements with the Talkdesk team are available for free in advance of contract signings and during both renewals and expansions as they re-evaluate and recalibrate their strategy in light of any changing business requirements or market shifts.