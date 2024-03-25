Talkdesk Partners with Verint on WFM Product and Launches Talkdesk Ascend

Talkdesk, a contact center systems provider, today at Enterprise Connect announced an expanded partnership with Verint to provide automated workforce management (WFM) to contact centers with a new Verint Workforce Management for Talkdesk offering.

Now available to Talkdesk customers through Talkdesk CX Cloud, the new WFM product is powered by the Verint Open Platform, uniquely designed with data and artificial intelligence (AI) at its core to increase customer experience (CX) automation. The openness of the platform integrates with enterprise ecosystems and enables the Talkdesk offering with functionality like flexible scheduling for contact center agents.

Verint WFM for Talkdesk automates the sharing of interaction and administrative data. It delivers the following:

Automation that allows administrators and supervisors to manage complex workforces with bulk management features, what-if scenarios, and automated agent request responses.

New or updated agent information and team hierarchy changes that are immediately synchronized.

Queue-level voice and digital interaction data sent at the end of each forecasting interval for intraday management and future forecasting.

Agent status changes updated in real time for adherence and monitoring, while daily agent performance data simplifies scorecarding.

"Contact center organizations face an ongoing labor shortage, and agent retention and performance are top of mind for many leaders. These factors can be harder to manage as contact centers grow in size and complexity," said William Welch, president and chief operating officer of Talkdesk, in a statement. "Talkdesk is deepening its partnership with Verint to ensure contact centers across every segment have advanced, automated capabilities to drive operational efficiencies, improve agent experiences, and workforce effectiveness." "Building on a long-standing partnership and shared values with Talkdesk, Verint is committed to delivering our open platform capabilities within Talkdesk CX Cloud. Contact centers globally can now improve workforce efficiency and effectiveness, powered by Verint's open platform, data, and AI to elevate customer experience and agent experience while reducing operational costs," said John Bourne, senior vice president of global channels and alliances at Verint, in a statement.

Talkdesk also today introduced Talkdesk Ascend Connect, a generative artificial intelligence suite generative artificial intelligence suite for on-premises environments. It allows companies to harness the power of large language models (LLMs) and genAI without overhauling their existing technology stacks.

The Talkdesk Ascend Connect suite comprises four components: Talkdesk Autopilot for conversational AI that can resolve complex queries autonomously, Talkdesk Copilot with a real-time virtual assistant for agents; Talkdesk Interaction Analytics to provide rich operational insights; and Talkdesk AI Trainer for responsible genAI.

Talkdesk Ascend Connect can be used in any contact center using legacy third-party on-premises contact center solutions.

Talkdesk Ascend Connect's no-code interface is backed by Talkdesk AI Trainer and pre-built AI components. This allows information technology (IT) teams and developers to deploy, customize, and maintain genAI models through drag-and-drop tools.