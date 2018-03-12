Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform

Talkdesk today introduced the Enterprise Contact Center Platform, a cloud-native solution for contact centers with more than 500 seats. Among its many features are a microservices architecture and advanced security certifications, a foundation for attribute-based routing, visual flow designer, omnichannel agent state, and integrations to popular enterprise applications.

"Enterprises are demanding cloud-native solutions that legacy and first-generation cloud vendors are still scrambling to build. Talkdesk is a proven cloud-native solution with over 1,400 customers globally," said Tiago Paiva, Talkdesk's CEO, in a statement. "We collaborated with Fortune 500 companies to develop our roadmap. We are able to quickly deliver the capabilities that large companies need because we have the agility and speed that legacy cloud players are still engineering." "A major issue for enterprise customers is the siloed nature of legacy and first-generation cloud contact center systems. Talkdesk solved this problem with out-of-the-box integrations and APIs across every aspect of the platform. Now we are expanding our ecosystem with integrations to best-of-breed enterprise applications," added Paiva.

In addition to the new platform, Talkdesk announced several new enterprise partners, including Afiniti and Clearview.