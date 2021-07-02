Talkdesk Launches Talkdesk for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice on Salesforce AppExchange

Talkdesk, a customer experience management solutions provider, has launched Talkdesk for Service Cloud Voice on Salesforce AppExchange.

Service Cloud Voice brings together phone, digital channels, and CRM data in one central view for service agents. Customers can now connect their preferred phone solutions into Service Cloud Voice with Service Cloud Voice for Partner Telephony, creating a unified agent and digital channel experience.

Embedded within Service Cloud Voice, agents can leverage Talkdesk contact center capabilities while ensuring the entire customer journey is captured for reporting and analysis within Salesforce.

Talkdesk for Service Cloud Voice natively integrates phone calls within the Salesforce platform with VoiceCall record creation, updates, reporting, and metrics tools. As an end-to-end solution for phone support, Talkdesk for Service Cloud Voice includes everything from telephony setup to agent authorization, call controls, automation, and call analytics. Customers also gain access to Talkdesk capabilities like real-time transcription, after-call work, call recording playback, and supervisor monitoring.

Additionally, Talkdesk for Salesforce, powered by Talkdesk CX Cloud, and Talkdesk for Service Cloud Voice are both now also available on Salesforce AppExchange. Talkdesk for Salesforce integrates CX Cloud seamlessly for contact center functionality, personalized engagement on any channel, and integration to Sales and Service Clouds. Talkdesk for Salesforce gives agents advanced feature,s such as screen pops, single sign-on, outbound caller ID, Lightning Flow automations, intelligent routing, and more.