Talkdesk Launches Context Mobile

Talkdesk, a provider of cloud contact center platforms, today unveiled Talkdesk Context, a suite of products that provides up-to-the minute intelligence on customer self-service activity to live contact center agents so they can quickly understand and resolve customer issues. Context Mobile is the first product to launch within the Talkdesk Context product suite.

Context Mobile provides real-time information about customers' mobile in-app activity to customer service agents so they can immediately provide relevant and personalized support. Talkdesk's Context Mobile identifies callers instantly and passes information about their in-app activity to the contact center agent who answers their calls. It can also instantly authenticate the caller and provide an auto callback if needed.