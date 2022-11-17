Talkdesk Launches Automation Designer and Workspace Designer

Talkdesk, a cloud contact center systems provider, has introduced Talkdesk Automation Designer and Talkdesk Workspace Designer as the latest additions to the Talkdesk Builder suite of low-code and no-code contact center customization tools.
Automation Designer is a no-code, point-click-publish tool that allows front-line workers to design customer-centric, artificial intelligence-powered automations across the customer journey. It can do the following:
- Build dynamic conversation flows that intelligently respond to and resolve customer queries;
- Simplify process creation to allow front-line users to instantly define and launch workflows that cater to their specific challenges; and
- Optimize business processes for a variety of use cases, such as conversational flow design for virtual agents, scripted agent conversations, and more.
Workspace Designer is a low-code tool for IT teams and business users to design, modify, and launch customized user interfaces for every contact center role.
"Most organizations want to prioritize CX innovation and recognize the need to transform their contact centers, but they're encountering hurdles," said Charanya Kannan, chief product, engineering, and customer officer of Talkdesk, in a statement. Through our Builder portfolio and new tools like Automation Designer and Workspace Designer, Talkdesk is creating smarter ways for them to eliminate the barriers to contact center customization and bypass expensive, lengthy development cycles. Now they can achieve their CX goals faster while also outpacing the competition."