Talkdesk Launches Automation Designer and Workspace Designer

Talkdesk, a cloud contact center systems provider, has introduced Talkdesk Automation Designer and Talkdesk Workspace Designer as the latest additions to the Talkdesk Builder suite of low-code and no-code contact center customization tools.

Automation Designer is a no-code, point-click-publish tool that allows front-line workers to design customer-centric, artificial intelligence-powered automations across the customer journey. It can do the following:

Build dynamic conversation flows that intelligently respond to and resolve customer queries;

Simplify process creation to allow front-line users to instantly define and launch workflows that cater to their specific challenges; and

Optimize business processes for a variety of use cases, such as conversational flow design for virtual agents, scripted agent conversations, and more.

Workspace Designer is a low-code tool for IT teams and business users to design, modify, and launch customized user interfaces for every contact center role.