Talkdesk Introduces Business Phone System Natively Built on a Cloud Contact Center Platform

Talkdesk has introduced Talkdesk Phone, a business phone system natively built on a cloud contact center platform, uniting communications and contact center applications onto a single platform to support hybrid workforces.

With Talkdesk Phone system, businesses can do the following:

"While business collaboration tools have more than proven their value since 2020, legacy phone systems aren't living up to the challenges of supporting the shift to hybrid working. Employees are feeling the impact, and so are customers," said Charanya Kannan, chief product and engineering officer of Talkdesk, in a statement. "Talkdesk Phone ties all of the communication, collaboration, and customer engagement components together and is inspired by more than a decade of Talkdesk contact center innovations to offer organizations the best of both worlds: a cloud business phone system that delivers better customer experiences."

"While we continue to see a convergence of [unified communications] and contact center in the marketplace, many vendors are leading with UC and adding on CX capabilities," Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst of ZK Research, said in a statement. "The Talkdesk approach doesn't treat customer experience as an afterthought. This has the advantage of allowing Talkdesk to extend its contact center capabilities, such as AI, workforce optimization, omnichannel routing, and advanced analytics, to business phone users, enabling a company's entire organization to collaborate together to deliver the best customer experience possible."