Talkdesk Expands Its Integration with Zoom

Talkdesk, a cloud contact center provider, has expanded its integration with Zoom Video Communications.

Through a back-office integration, agents can access subject matter experts for real-time collaboration to answer customer questions and resolve issues. Combining cloud-based unificed communications applications from Zoom, such as calling, directory, and presence, with the Talkdesk CCaaS solution, companies can further streamline operations by integrating their cloud investments.

"We're excited about this deeper product integration with Talkdesk," said Graeme Geddes, head of Zoom Phone & Rooms, sales, and go-to-market, in a statement. "This native integration reinforces the demand from our joint customers for a UCaaS and CCaaS solution."

In addition to the enhanced integration, Zoom also joins the Talkdesk AppConnect Marketplace, which features one-click access to more than 80 offerings, including out-of-the-box integrations, applications, services, and hardware.