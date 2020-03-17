Talkdesk Enhances Explore and Studio

Talkdesk, a cloud contact center provider, has enhanced Talkdesk Explore and Talkdesk Studio to help companies create complex customizations to call routing, interactive voice response (IVR) menus, interaction flows, contact center reports, dashboards, and key performance indicators (KPIs).

"Enterprises must move at the speed of business, and easy customization is the key to staying in step with today's changing market conditions. Despite this need for speed, legacy on-premises and first-generation cloud contact systems lack the flexible architecture to make quick changes and are reluctant to hand over the reigns of customization to their users," said Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk, in a statement. "Built on a cloud-native, microservices architecture for speed, agility, scale, and reliability, Talkdesk offers a flexible and adaptable platform to match evolving business needs with a high level of configuration done with clicks, not code, and options for deeper customization when and where needed."

Talkdesk Explore is an artificial intelligence-infused business intelligence tool, powered by Talkdesk iQ, with pre-built or fully customizable reports and dashboards to predict trends and identify opportunities to improve contact center performance. Through web-based configuration, Explore users can build customized views of operations.Users can also perform custom calculations and build formulas from a library of more than 900 values to analyze and report on any metric.

Talkdesk Studio is an interactive flow designer for an omnichannel platform that allows administrators to design IVRs and routing flows in minutes by visualizing the exact flow structure and outcome at any stage. With countless customization options beyond Studio's out-of-the-box design components, contact center administrators can point and click to design highly specific call flows and call routing.

Studio's new capabilities also include an HTTP Connector, which enables businesses to collect contextual information via data dips into any integrated system and use the information to provide better self-service in the IVR or route calls to the right agents. The HTTP Connector automatically passes this contextual data to agents.

These latest enhancements are a continuation of Talkdesk's ongoing "20 in 20" initiative, an ambitious plan to release 20 new or enhanced products to start 2020.