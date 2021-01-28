Talkdesk Earns ISO 27701:2019 Security Certification

Talkdesk this week became the first cloud contact center software provider to achieve the ISO 27701:2019 certification, the privacy extension of ISO 27001.
With this extension, Talkdesk adds to its General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) certification. The ISO 27701:2019 certification specifies requirements and provides guidance for establishing, maintaining and continually improving a privacy information management system. Talkdesk was also the first to receive the ISO 22301:2012 security certification for business continuity management.
"We aim for the highest principles of privacy when processing, managing, and storing personal data, so that our customers can have complete trust in Talkdesk," said Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk, in a statement. "We are constantly innovating, pushing the limits on new and exciting capabilities in customer experience while ensuring security is always the core of what we do."