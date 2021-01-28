Talkdesk Earns ISO 27701:2019 Security Certification

Talkdesk this week became the first cloud contact center software provider to achieve the ISO 27701:2019 certification, the privacy extension of ISO 27001.

With this extension, Talkdesk adds to its General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) certification. The ISO 27701:2019 certification specifies requirements and provides guidance for establishing, maintaining and continually improving a privacy information management system. Talkdesk was also the first to receive the ISO 22301:2012 security certification for business continuity management.