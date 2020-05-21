Talkdesk Adds to Its Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) Suite

Talkdesk, a cloud contact center provider, has expanded its workforce engagement management (WEM) capabilities with Talkdesk Quality Management, Talkdesk Advanced Call Recording, Talkdesk Screen Recording, and Talkdesk Speech Analytics.

"Talkdesk WEM is an integrated suite of intelligent, intuitive solutions designed to help companies manage, develop and engage agents throughout the employee lifecycle," said Charanya Kannan, chief product officer at Talkdesk, in a statement. "Talkdesk CX Cloud's end-to-end platform approach unifies contact center and workforce engagement solutions to provide a seamless user experience to connect with customers, evaluate those interactions, and improve agent development in order to elevate the customer experience."

With Quality Management, supervisors and quality analysts can complete comprehensive reviews of customer interactions, fill out scorecards, and add time-stamped annotations to recordings within a single interface. Talkdesk Quality Management integrates with Talkdesk Speech Analytics to automatically identify topics, sentiment, and potential compliance issues.<

Talkdesk Advanced Call Recording and Talkdesk Screen Recording now include enhanced playback capabilities.

Speech Analytics uses natural language processing and machine learning to transcribe every agent interaction and extract keywords, topics, customer sentiment, and more.

These new products and enhancements join Talkdesk Workforce Management as part of a comprehensive WEM suite. Workforce Management combines artificial intelligence and automation to help optimize staffing and scheduling.

These releases are products 17 to 20 in Talkdesk's 20-in-20 program, an effort to introduce 20 new and revised products in the early part of 2020.