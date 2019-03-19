Talkdesk Adds AI to Contact Center Workforce Management

Talkdesk, a cloud contact center software provider, today announced Talkdesk Workforce Management, a cloud-native and 100 percent microservices architecture fully unified with its contact center as a service (CCaaS) platform.

"Unlike legacy solutions focused on optimizing outdated processes, Talkdesk Workforce Management will redefine agent involvement and personal ownership within their roles," said Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk, in a statement. "As legacy, first-generation cloud providers scramble to migrate from monolithic, cluster-based models to microservices, Talkdesk will stay ahead and deliver greater value for our customers, faster."

"While we've seen several companies enter the contact center as a service market with shiny new microservices-based solutions, workforce management (WFM) has, for the most part, been addressing the move to the cloud with variants of premises-based applications. It is exciting to see Talkdesk take on the challenge of throwing the proverbial Erlang C book out the window to build a true cloud-native, single platform, artificial intelligence (AI)-to-the-core, WFM application," said Sheila McGee-Smith, founder and principal analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics.