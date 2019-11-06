TTEC and LivePerson Partner on Digital Transformation

TTEC Holdings and LivePerson today announced a partnership to redefine the customer experience with digital engagement, messaging, and artificial intelligence-driven automation.

The TTEC-LivePerson partnership will help companies do the following:

Offer customer interactions across messaging channels;

Transform contact centers into digitally enabled customer experience hubs; and

Deliver high-impact, personalized customer experiences at scale with messaging and AI.

LivePerson's conversational commerce platform LiveEngage enables customer experience hubs to leverage AI to manage both bot and employee conversations from any messaging channel, including SMS, Facebook Messenger, Apple Business Chat, WeChat, WhatsApp, and more. TTEC is operationalizing this platform with its conversational messaging center of excellence, consisting of conversational designers, AI/bot developers, conversation analysts and tuners, data scientists, solution architects, and brand ambassadors.