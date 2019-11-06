TTEC and LivePerson Partner on Digital Transformation

TTEC Holdings and LivePerson today announced a partnership to redefine the customer experience with digital engagement, messaging, and artificial intelligence-driven automation.
The TTEC-LivePerson partnership will help companies do the following:
- Offer customer interactions across messaging channels;
- Transform contact centers into digitally enabled customer experience hubs; and
- Deliver high-impact, personalized customer experiences at scale with messaging and AI.
LivePerson's conversational commerce platform LiveEngage enables customer experience hubs to leverage AI to manage both bot and employee conversations from any messaging channel, including SMS, Facebook Messenger, Apple Business Chat, WeChat, WhatsApp, and more. TTEC is operationalizing this platform with its conversational messaging center of excellence, consisting of conversational designers, AI/bot developers, conversation analysts and tuners, data scientists, solution architects, and brand ambassadors.
"All of our clients are seeking an accelerated path to CX/digital transformation with less friction for their customers at a lower overall cost. It's our mission to continue to evolve our CX platforms to provide world-class solutions at scale," said Ken Tuchman, chairman, CEO, and founder of TTEC, in a statement. "We've grown our digitally delivered customer interactions by 700 percent since 2014. Our partnership with LivePerson further accelerates TTEC's position as a digital disruptor as we bring to market client solutions to respond to the rapidly rising consumer and market demand for seamless, personalized engagement."
"Based on our history of bringing leading global brands in retail, banking, insurance, telecommunications, travel, and other verticals live with conversational commerce, we know this partnership with TTEC will give clients the keys to unlocking their own digital transformations: messaging, bots, and automation," said Robert LoCascio, CEO and founder of LivePerson, in a statement. "As a leader in customer experience innovation, we're excited to work with the pioneers at TTEC to continue disrupting the market by combining our AI-powered conversational platform with their decades of customer experience expertise."