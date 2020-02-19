TTEC Partners with Pegasystems

TTEC Holdings, a digital customer experience technology and services company, is partnering with Pegasystems to provide digital transformation solutions to optimize customer experiences within contact centers.
With the partnership, Pega's intelligent automation and customer engagement suite, combined with TTEC's Customer Experience as a Service platform, will provide the backbone of optimized, digitally driven employee and customer experiences managed by TTEC Digital.
The global partnership will immediately benefit from TTEC's recent acquisition of Serendebyte, which provides additional scale and expertise serving the Pega ecosystem. A Pega Premier Gold Partner, Serendebyte delivers a community of engineers and deep experience in automation solution development to optimize and improve front- and back-office interactions.
"We were deliberate in choosing Pega as a best-of-breed software partner to significantly strengthen the power of TTEC's CX as a Service platform for clients," said Jonathan Lerner, president of TTEC Digital, in a statement. "We are excited to go to market together with unparalleled solutions that empower human-centric digital transformation at the world's leading organizations."
"As consumers demand better customer experiences when interacting with contact centers, organizations need the technology to modernize and optimize their operations to meet these high expectations," said& Eric Musser, vice president of partner ecosystems at Pegasystems, in a statement. "This partnership with TTEC will help us better enable our clients with industry-leading, AI-based solutions that help fulfill their digital transformation goals within their contact centers.