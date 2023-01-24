TTEC Introduces InteractionSync for Amazon Connect

TTEC Holdings, a customer experience technology and services provider, has launched InteractionSync for Amazon Connect to provide contact center agents with a unified view of Amazon Connect voice interactions within Microsoft Dynamics 365.
Designed as cloud-based software, InteractionSync for Amazon Connect allows for intelligent screen pops and automatic creation of Dynamics 365 activities. Its embedded controls and automated processes can provide agents with process guidance and access to more data.
"At TTEC Digital, we invest in innovation with the goal of creating exceptional experiences at every touchpoint," said Jim Sheehan, chief operating officer of TTEC Digital, in a statement. "By combining two industry-leading platforms—Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Amazon Connect—InteractionSync for Amazon Connect enables contact centers to drive better business results by saving agents time, increasing interaction quality, and optimizing operations performance."