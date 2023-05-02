TTEC Digital Introduces WFM Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service

TTEC Digital has introduced Workforce Management (WFM) Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service, providing real-time visibility into workforce performance through Microsoft's digital contact center platform.>

The WFM Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service enables managers to track key performance indicators, identify areas for improvement, and plan for future workloads leveraging the full capabilities of Microsoft Digital Contact Center Platform (DCCP), launched last year. It allows clients to use Microsoft DCCP as it was designed, using voice natively or combining telephony providers with omnichannel capabilities from Microsoft and Nuance Communications.

WFM Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service includes the following:

Historical and real-time adherence data for voice, chat, and SMS interactions;

Cloud-based technology offering scalability and reliability with deployments in multiple regions around the world; and

Aninterface for setup and configuration of reporting options for what, and how, data is sent to WFM.