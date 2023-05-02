TTEC Digital Introduces WFM Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service

TTEC Digital has introduced Workforce Management (WFM) Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service, providing real-time visibility into workforce performance through Microsoft's digital contact center platform.>
The WFM Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service enables managers to track key performance indicators, identify areas for improvement, and plan for future workloads leveraging the full capabilities of Microsoft Digital Contact Center Platform (DCCP), launched last year. It allows clients to use Microsoft DCCP as it was designed, using voice natively or combining telephony providers with omnichannel capabilities from Microsoft and Nuance Communications.
WFM Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service includes the following:
- Historical and real-time adherence data for voice, chat, and SMS interactions;
- Cloud-based technology offering scalability and reliability with deployments in multiple regions around the world; and
- Aninterface for setup and configuration of reporting options for what, and how, data is sent to WFM.
"As a launch partner for the Microsoft Digital Contact Center Platform (DCCP), TTEC Digital continues to pioneer new ways of enhancing the client experience and help users take advantage of the Microsoft platform and greater ecosystem," said Dave Seybold, CEO of TTEC Digital, in a statement. "WFM Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service will help clients uncover innovative strategies to learn from their contact center data and optimize workforce efficiencies."
"The WFM Adapter from TTEC Digital complements our work with Microsoft DCCP. It is a key add-on that enables customers to adopt Microsoft DCCP for a truly end-to-end customer experience transformation," said Charles Lamanna, Microsoft's corporate vice president of business applications and platform, in a statement. "By connecting to the common workforce management systems customers already leverage, TTEC is delivering a modern experience built on Microsoft's next-generation platform."