TRUSTID Partners with Avtex

TRUSTID, which was acquired by Neustar in Octobery, has joined forces with Avtex, a customer experience (CX) solutions provider. Avtex will be a reseller of TRUSTID's automated authentication solution, Authenticator, as part of its SmartTrack application.

Avtex has also integrated TRUSTID's product into SmartTrack, a fraud detection and prevention solution for call centers that thwarts fraudsters from attempting account takeovers.

With Authenticator, Avtex clients in verticals such as government, healthcare, and financial services, can provide a frictionless, pre-answer authentication solution for agents, while also identifying high-risk callers based on prior authentication attempts, interaction history, device type, and other factors. TRUSTID Authenticator uses a telephone network forensic approach to inspect calls from within the global telephone network to ensure than inbound calls are not spoofed, virtualized, or manipulated.