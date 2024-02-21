TNS Launches TN Insights

Transaction Network Services (TNS) today released TN Insights, an addition to its Telephone Number Reputation Monitoring service that provides companies intelligence and visibility into calling behaviors.

TN Insights is a reporting tool that presents outbound call data metrics, including calls answered, declined, blocked, and missed, along with contact rate and duration analysis. In addition to these core metrics, enterprises can gain access to advanced reporting to benchmark their calling practices against industry peers when it comes to answer rates, as well as when and how often subscribers are being called.

TN Insights is part of TNS' Enterprise Authentication, Spoof Protection and Branded Calling product suite.

The addition of TN Insights to TNS' Telephone Number Reputation Monitoring service delivers the following:

Callout practice observation with real-time scoring and crowd-sourced feedback to detect potential spoofing issues and issue alerts when a telephone number is being abused.

Calling reputation analysis that ensures calls are not mislabeled and reach the recipient by maintaining accurate reputation scores for telephone numbers.

Calling intelligence to help drive higher customer answer rates.<