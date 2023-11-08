TELUS International and Five9 Partner to Launch CCaaS with AI-Driven Insights

TELUS International, a digital customer experience solutions provider, has partnered with Five9 to launch the next evolution of its Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform with artificial intelligence-driven omnichannel support, intelligent routing, and AI-driven insights.
The CCaaS solution offers a full customer experience feature set with inbound and outbound dialing support and deep integrations into leading CRM and IT service management platforms, including Salesforce, Oracle, Zendesk, Microsoft, ServiceNow, and more.
"We are proud to further deepen our partnership with Five9 to continue to elevate our status as global leaders in delivering exceptional customer support that leverages the power of AI. Together, our combined expertise will help propel our clients to the forefront of innovation and empower them to meet the growing demands of their customers effectively," said Beth Howen, chief transformation officer of TELUS International, in a statement. "This partnership comes at a crucial time when businesses are looking to reimagine CX in the cloud to achieve more agility and scale while driving performance and cost efficiencies. TELUS International has a proven track record of delivering outstanding performance metrics, alongside enhanced solutions like Fuel iX, that leverages the power of generative AI to deliver end-to-end CX innovation and AI-fueled intelligent experiences for brands and their customers. Undoubtedly, our partnership with Five9 will continue to build on that success."
"By addressing the evolving needs of global businesses, TELUS International and Five9 will revolutionize the way businesses engage with their customers," said Jake Butterbaugh, senior vice president of global partner organization at Five9, in a statement. "Our match of expertise, experience and strategic focus in delivering the best in customer experience make our combined value proposition a powerful and compelling offer."