TELUS International and Five9 Partner to Launch CCaaS with AI-Driven Insights

TELUS International, a digital customer experience solutions provider, has partnered with Five9 to launch the next evolution of its Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform with artificial intelligence-driven omnichannel support, intelligent routing, and AI-driven insights.

The CCaaS solution offers a full customer experience feature set with inbound and outbound dialing support and deep integrations into leading CRM and IT service management platforms, including Salesforce, Oracle, Zendesk, Microsoft, ServiceNow, and more.