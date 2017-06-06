TELUS International Launches Omnichannel Solution

TELUS International, a business process and IT outsourcing provider, today launched its omnichannel solution for customer support.

"Omnichannel represents the evolution in customer experience that empowers customers to choose how they want to interact with a brand via any media channel or device anytime, anyplace," said Kirsten Jepson, director of product marketing at TELUS International, in a statement. "To retain customers, brands will need to move towards this more connected approach to provide a truly universal and satisfying experience in today's evolving marketplace, where consumers seamlessly switch from a website to social media to a physical location when conducting research and completing purchases."

To help companies assess their readiness to transition to omnichannel, TELUS International has partnered with Everest Group to release a research paper and assessment checklist, titled "From Multi-Channel to Omni-Channel Customer Experience: A Checklist for Assessing Readiness to Make the Jump."