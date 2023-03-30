TCN and Prodigal Partner

Prodigal, a provider of consumer finance intelligence, and TCN, a provider of cloud-based contact center technology, have partnered to support agents with cloud and artificial intelligence technologies.

Together, TCN and Prodigal's solutions streamline workflows to simplify dialing, offer customers self-payment options and omnichannel communications, coach agents, automate agent call note creation, boost quality assurance and compliance adherence, and more.

The partnership pairs TCN's contact center platform, TCN Operator, with Prodigal's skilled focus on improving consumer finance communications.