TCN and Prodigal Partner

Prodigal, a provider of consumer finance intelligence, and TCN, a provider of cloud-based contact center technology, have partnered to support agents with cloud and artificial intelligence technologies.
Together, TCN and Prodigal's solutions streamline workflows to simplify dialing, offer customers self-payment options and omnichannel communications, coach agents, automate agent call note creation, boost quality assurance and compliance adherence, and more.
The partnership pairs TCN's contact center platform, TCN Operator, with Prodigal's skilled focus on improving consumer finance communications.
"We continuously turn account intelligence into specific, actionable recommendations for consumer finance teams. This is a perfect match for TCN's commitment to improving the call center experience from the inside out," said Shantanu Gangal, Prodigal's CEO and co-founder, in a statement.
"TCN is founded on technological innovation and customer service," said Bryce Payne, vice president of business development at TCN, in a statement. "We are thrilled with our ongoing partnership with Prodigal, a company that exemplifies these values to benefit both customers and professionals while bettering the industry one collection at a time."