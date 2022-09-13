TCN Enhances Performance Analytics and Reporting

TCN, a provider of cloud-based call center platforms, has enhanced the Performance Analytics and Reporting features available in TCN Operator.
The Performance Analytics and Reporting features provide call center managers with time-sensitive data and insights across all departments in the organization. Call center managers can track agent activity and call center operations in real time, receiving insights into conversion rates, deliverables monitoring, compliance tracking, call outcome analysis, traffic volume trends, and more.
"Basic performance reporting is standard across most contact center platforms today, but making sure our customers can make the most out of their data has been a big priority at TCN," said Jesse Bird, chief technology officer and co-founder of TCN, in a statement. "With the enhancements, our mission is to give contact centers of all sizes the ability to create automated reports and custom dashboards that fit their exact needs to track team performance and continue to achieve operational excellence."