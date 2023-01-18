TCN Adds Workforce Engagement Suite to TCN Operator

TCN, provider of a cloud-based call center platform, today launched the Workforce Engagement suite, fully integrated within TCN Operator.

Combining workforce management (WFM) and workforce optimization (WFO), the new suite includes the following:

"Workforce Engagement allows managers and agents to focus on addressing a variety of goals by maximizing the workforce as a whole while also optimizing individual agents' productivity and compliance," said McKay Bird, marketing director at TCN, in a statement. "The seamless integration of Workforce Engagement into TCN Operator allows the platform to function at new levels of productivity."